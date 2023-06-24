Join us for an incredible day of fun and entertainment at the 9th Annual All Disabilities Festival
Get ready to enjoy live music, dance performances, inspiring art exhibits, and a variety of engaging family-friendly activities.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for an incredible day of fun and entertainment at the 9th Annual All Disabilities Festival! This exciting event will be held on Sunday, July 16, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Dorrian Green Park in Columbus, OH. The festival is free and open to the public, and it offers a diverse range of activities and entertainment suitable for everyone, regardless of age or ability.
Get ready to enjoy live music, dance performances, inspiring art exhibits, and a variety of engaging family-friendly activities. In addition to this, there will be vendors selling delicious food, refreshing drinks, and other items to keep everyone fueled and hydrated throughout the day.
This incredible festival is organized by UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities, a community that promotes inclusivity and accessibility for people with disabilities. Their mission is to create a place where everyone can participate fully and equally, and the All Disabilities Festival is the perfect opportunity to celebrate diversity and inclusion.
Thanks to the support of local businesses and organizations, such as KidsLinked, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Ohio Arts Council, CareSource, Columbus Gospelfest, Rhema, and COSI, this event promises to be a fantastic day out for all. Don't miss it! For more information, please visit www.UPFAD.org.
