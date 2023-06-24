Nicole Carter, a comic book visionary, is relaunching The Origin of Lady Xtreme and Lady Xtreme vs Fear in Sept 2023

Bill Knott, illustrator and co-author of the comic book, is excited to be a part of the project. He has been working on the comic book for over 30 years.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Carter, a Black comic book visionary, is relaunching The Origin of Lady Xtreme and Lady Xtreme vs Fear in Sept 2023. The series follows the story of Lady Xtreme, a superhero who fights crime and injustice. Lady Xtreme is a powerful and inspiring figure, and Nicole Carter's work is sure to entertain and empower readers of all ages.The Origin of Lady Xtreme will tell the story of how Lady Xtreme got her powers and how she became a superhero. Lady Xtreme vs Fear will follow Lady Xtreme as she fights against her greatest enemy, Fear.Bill Knott, illustrator and co-author of the comic book, is excited to be a part of the project. He has been working on the comic book for over 30 years and is proud of the work that he and his team have done. He is excited to share the comic book with the world and hopes that it will entertain and inspire readers.Bill Knott is a talented illustrator and writer. He has a passion for comics and is always looking for new and innovative ways to tell stories. He is a valuable member of the comic book team and his work is sure to be enjoyed by readers of all ages.The comic book is a story about Lady Xtreme and how she got her powers. It is a fun and exciting story that is sure to keep readers entertained. The comic book is also full of great illustrations that will capture the imagination of readers.Bill Knott is excited to be a part of this project and he hopes that readers will enjoy the comic book. He is confident that the comic book will be a success and he is looking forward to seeing it in the hands of readers.Lady Xtreme vs Fear is about Lady Xtreme and Jacob King two of the most powerful superheroes in the city. They had been friends for years, and they had always been there for each other, both on and off the battlefield.Lady Xtreme was fighting to protect the city from Fear, a powerful villain who was terrorizing the population. Fear was a master of fear and intimidation, and he had already caused a lot of damage. Lady Xtreme knew that she had to stop him, but she also knew that it wouldn't be easy.Jacob King was also fighting to protect the city, but he was doing it in a different way. He was working with the police to try to find Fear and bring him to justice. Jacob knew that Fear was a dangerous criminal, and he was determined to stop him, no matter what it took.The two superheroes eventually came face to face, and they knew that this was going to be a fight to the finish. Lady Xtreme used her powers of flight and strength to attack Fear, but he was too quick and too strong for her. He dodged her attacks and then used his own powers of fear to paralyze her with fear.Jacob King saw what was happening, and he knew that he had to help his friend. He used his wheelchair to race toward Fear, and he used his powers of courage to break Fear's hold on Lady Xtreme. Lady Xtreme was able to break free, and she and Jacob King were able to defeat Fear together.They also realized that they needed to work together if they wanted to protect the city from future threats.Lady Xtreme and Jacob King became close friends after that, and they continued to work together to protect the city. They knew that they were stronger together than they were apart, and they were determined to keep the city safe from harm.Nicole Carter is a talented artist and writer, and her work is sure to be a hit with fans of comics and superheroes. The Origin of Lady Xtreme and Lady Xtreme vs Fear is sure to be exciting and entertaining reads, and they are sure to inspire readers of all ages.Jacob King, "I am excited to read these new comics and see what Nicole Carter has in store for Lady Xtreme. I am sure that she will continue to create powerful and inspiring stories that will entertain and empower readers."