In September 2023 17-Year-Old Stephen with Autism with Launch YouTube Channel to Promote Literacy

My ultimate goal is to make reading accessible to every child," Stephen shares

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A YouTube channel promoting literacy will be launched by 17-year-old Stephen with autism in September 2023.

Meet Stephen, a devoted 17-year-old who is passionate about promoting literacy among children aged 2-10. Despite being diagnosed with autism at the young age of 3, Stephen's love for reading and books remained unshaken. He firmly believes that reading is a fundamental skill that every child must learn, and he has created an innovative project called "Ready to Read" to help children develop this skill.

Stephen's YouTube channel offers weekly book readings to children, with the aim of making reading more enjoyable and accessible to kids. "I want to inspire a love of reading in children," says Stephen. "It's an excellent way to learn and have fun at the same time."

The channel provides a wide variety of books, including fiction, non-fiction, and picture books. Stephen also offers valuable tips for parents on how to encourage their children to read.

"My ultimate goal is to make reading accessible to every child," Stephen shares. "I hope that my channel will help parents find books that their children will adore."

For those interested, Stephen's YouTube channel can be viewed at www.YouTube.com/UPFAD.

