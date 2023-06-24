MPD Announces Increase in Gun Tip Reward Program

The Metropolitan Police Department is announcing an increase in MPD’s Gun Tip Reward Program in efforts to remove illegal and dangerous firearms from our communities.

This year, MPD and our federal partners have seized approximately 1,400 illegal firearms off the streets of the District of Columbia. But we can’t do it alone and we need the community’s help when it comes holding violent offenders accountable and getting illegal guns out of our community.

Starting Friday, any gun tip that leads to the arrest and seizure of an illegal firearm will now result in a $1,000 minimum reward and a maximum reward of $2,500. Tips leading to the arrest and seizure of a "ghost gun" or a firearm equipped with an automatic conversion device are eligible for an additional reward of up to $5,000, for a total possible reward of $7,500.

With this new increase, if you call in a tip that leads to an arrest and seizure of an illegal gun, you will get at least $1,000, no matter what.

“Tips and information from the community about illegal guns have played a vital role in arrests and seizures of illegal guns,” said Interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict. “We’re hoping this increase in minimum reward money will help convince people to pick up the phone and call us in an effort to make our city a safer place.”

If you have a tip about an illegal gun, call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Tipsters always have the option to remain anonymous. Anonymous tipsters are still eligible for the reward and will be provided a tip number and information on how to check the status of their tip.

The minimum reward increase will run through October 1st, 2023.