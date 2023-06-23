Senate Bill 782 Printer's Number 941

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 941

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

782

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MILLER, COSTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, SCHWANK, DILLON,

KANE AND J. WARD, JUNE 23, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JUNE 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.43, No.4), entitled "An

act providing grants for conducting assessments of industrial

sites; establishing a fund; providing for funding; and

imposing duties upon the Department of Community and Economic

Development," further providing for grants and loans;

providing for industrial sites cleanup financial assistance;

making an interfund transfer; providing for transitional

provisions; and making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.43,

No.4), known as the Industrial Sites Environmental Assessment

Act, is amended to read:

Section 2. Grants and loans.

(a) Grants for conducting environmental assessments of

industrial sites.--The department shall make grants to [all of

the following:

(1) Municipalities,] municipalities, municipal or other

local authorities, nonprofit economic development agencies

and similar agencies to conduct environmental assessments,

remediation and demolition of industrial sites located in

