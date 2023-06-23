Senate Bill 782 Printer's Number 941
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 941
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
782
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, COSTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, SCHWANK, DILLON,
KANE AND J. WARD, JUNE 23, 2023
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JUNE 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.43, No.4), entitled "An
act providing grants for conducting assessments of industrial
sites; establishing a fund; providing for funding; and
imposing duties upon the Department of Community and Economic
Development," further providing for grants and loans;
providing for industrial sites cleanup financial assistance;
making an interfund transfer; providing for transitional
provisions; and making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of May 19, 1995 (P.L.43,
No.4), known as the Industrial Sites Environmental Assessment
Act, is amended to read:
Section 2. Grants and loans.
(a) Grants for conducting environmental assessments of
industrial sites.--The department shall make grants to [all of
the following:
(1) Municipalities,] municipalities, municipal or other
local authorities, nonprofit economic development agencies
and similar agencies to conduct environmental assessments,
remediation and demolition of industrial sites located in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21