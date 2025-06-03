Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 864

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 858

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

812

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, DUSH, ROTHMAN AND COSTA, MAY 30, 2025

SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, JUNE 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in electronic voting systems, further providing

for examination and approval of electronic voting systems by

the Secretary of the Commonwealth and providing for

malfunction and certification reporting; and making an

editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1105-A(b) of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 1105-A. Examination and Approval of Electronic

<--

<--

