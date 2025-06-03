Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 864
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 858
PRINTER'S NO. 864
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
812
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, DUSH, ROTHMAN AND COSTA, MAY 30, 2025
SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, AS AMENDED, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in electronic voting systems, further providing
for examination and approval of electronic voting systems by
the Secretary of the Commonwealth and providing for
malfunction and certification reporting; and making an
editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1105-A(b) of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 1105-A OF THE ACT OF JUNE 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, NO.320), KNOWN AS THE PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION CODE, IS
AMENDED BY ADDING A SUBSECTION TO READ:
Section 1105-A. Examination and Approval of Electronic
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.