Senate Bill 808 Printer's Number 948
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - commission may impose a civil penalty of not less than
$10,000, but not more than $25,000.
(d) Enforcement.--The Attorney General, upon the request of
the commission, shall bring a civil action to collect the
penalties specified under subsection (c). The State Treasurer
shall deposit all of the money collected from the civil
penalties imposed under this section into the General Fund.
(e) De finitions.--As used in this section, the term "train
or light engine used in connection with the movement of freight"
does not include hostler service or utility employees.
§ 2714. Wayside detector systems.
(a) System requirements.--The commission, in consultation
with the department, shall work with a railroad operating in
this Commonwealth to certify that wayside detector systems are
located and functional on tracks where the railroad operates
that are classified as Class IV or greater by the Federal
Railroad Administration on the effective date of this
subsection . The railroad shall ensure that the following
requirements are met:
(1) The wayside detector systems shall be properly
installed, maintained, repaired and operational in accordance
with the guidelines issued by the United States Department of
Transportation and th e Federal Railroad Administration.
(2) Any expired, nonworking or outdated wayside detector
system or its component parts shall be removed and replaced
with new parts or an entirely new wayside detector system.
(3) The distance between wayside detector systems shall
be appropriate, when accounting for the natural terrain
surrounding a track where the railroad operates and the
safety of the trains, rolling stock, on-track equipment,
