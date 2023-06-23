Senate Bill 808 Printer's Number 948

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - commission may impose a civil penalty of not less than

$10,000, but not more than $25,000.

(d) Enforcement.--The Attorney General, upon the request of

the commission, shall bring a civil action to collect the

penalties specified under subsection (c). The State Treasurer

shall deposit all of the money collected from the civil

penalties imposed under this section into the General Fund.

(e) De finitions.--As used in this section, the term "train

or light engine used in connection with the movement of freight"

does not include hostler service or utility employees.

§ 2714. Wayside detector systems.

(a) System requirements.--The commission, in consultation

with the department, shall work with a railroad operating in

this Commonwealth to certify that wayside detector systems are

located and functional on tracks where the railroad operates

that are classified as Class IV or greater by the Federal

Railroad Administration on the effective date of this

subsection . The railroad shall ensure that the following

requirements are met:

(1) The wayside detector systems shall be properly

installed, maintained, repaired and operational in accordance

with the guidelines issued by the United States Department of

Transportation and th e Federal Railroad Administration.

(2) Any expired, nonworking or outdated wayside detector

system or its component parts shall be removed and replaced

with new parts or an entirely new wayside detector system.

(3) The distance between wayside detector systems shall

be appropriate, when accounting for the natural terrain

surrounding a track where the railroad operates and the

safety of the trains, rolling stock, on-track equipment,

