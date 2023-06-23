Senate Bill 783 Printer's Number 942
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 942
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
783
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, COSTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, SCHWANK, DILLON,
KANE AND J. WARD, JUNE 23, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JUNE 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public
Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
Commonwealth Financing Authority, further providing for
indebtedness.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1543(b)(1) of Title 64 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1543. Indebtedness.
* * *
(b) Program limitations.--Indebtedness incurred by the
authority under subsection (a) shall not, in aggregate, exceed
any of the following:
(1) [$300,000,000] $375,000,000 for the program
established in section 1551 (relating to Business in Our
Sites Program).
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18