Senate Bill 783 Printer's Number 942

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 942

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

783

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MILLER, COSTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, SCHWANK, DILLON,

KANE AND J. WARD, JUNE 23, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JUNE 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public

Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

Commonwealth Financing Authority, further providing for

indebtedness.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1543(b)(1) of Title 64 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1543. Indebtedness.

* * *

(b) Program limitations.--Indebtedness incurred by the

authority under subsection (a) shall not, in aggregate, exceed

any of the following:

(1) [$300,000,000] $375,000,000 for the program

established in section 1551 (relating to Business in Our

Sites Program).

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18