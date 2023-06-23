Senate Bill 803 Printer's Number 944
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Pt. 541 (relating to defining and delimiting the exemptions
for executive, administrative, professional, computer and
outside sales employees).
(3) The General Assembly seeks to avoid, to the greatest
extent possible and consistent with the public policy of the
Commonwealth, the burdening of employers and employees with
two different sets of Federal and State standards.
(4) As a result of the General Assembly and the
Department of Labor and Industry of the Commonwealth failing
to update in accordance with the amendments and revisions to
the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and its implementing
regulations and interpretive guidance, unintended
discrepancies have arisen between Federal and State law.
(5) The discrepancies between Federal and State law have
caused confusion for employers and employees and have
resulted in instances in which good faith compliance with
Federal law has nonetheless been deemed to be in violation of
State law.
Section 3. Construction of The Minimum Wage Act of 1968.
The following apply:
(1) The act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as
The Minimum Wage Act of 1968, shall be construed in pari
materia with 29 U.S.C. Ch. 9 (relating to portal-to-portal
pay) and sections 7 and 13 and the other provisions of 29
U.S.C. § 201 et seq. (Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938),
including regulations in effect on or after the effective
date of this section.
(2) The minimum cash wage for tipped employees shall be
$2.83 per hour. If the minimum cash wage for tipped employees
specified in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 is
