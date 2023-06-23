Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 952
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 952
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
812
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, LANGERHOLC, TARTAGLIONE, ROTHMAN, FONTANA,
COSTA, LAUGHLIN, DILLON, DUSH, VOGEL, COMITTA, SCHWANK,
BREWSTER, KANE AND BROOKS, JUNE 23, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation,
further providing for the offense of false alarms to agencies
of public safety.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4905 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 4905. False alarms to agencies of public safety.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if he
[knowingly causes a false alarm of fire or other emergency to be
transmitted to or within any organization, official or
volunteer, for dealing with emergencies involving danger to life
or property.] knowingly and intentionally makes or causes to be
made a false report of a crime or medical or other emergency to
a law enforcement agency, firefighter, fire company, emergency
medical services agency, emergency medical services provider,
911 system operator or a government employee or contractor or an
