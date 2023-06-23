Submit Release
Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 952

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 952

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

812

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, LANGERHOLC, TARTAGLIONE, ROTHMAN, FONTANA,

COSTA, LAUGHLIN, DILLON, DUSH, VOGEL, COMITTA, SCHWANK,

BREWSTER, KANE AND BROOKS, JUNE 23, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation,

further providing for the offense of false alarms to agencies

of public safety.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4905 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 4905. False alarms to agencies of public safety.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits an offense if he

[knowingly causes a false alarm of fire or other emergency to be

transmitted to or within any organization, official or

volunteer, for dealing with emergencies involving danger to life

or property.] knowingly and intentionally makes or causes to be

made a false report of a crime or medical or other emergency to

a law enforcement agency, firefighter, fire company, emergency

medical services agency, emergency medical services provider,

911 system operator or a government employee or contractor or an

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

