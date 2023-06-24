Emergency roadway repairs scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on westbound I-64 near Nitro

Page Content

The slow lane of westbound Interstate 64 will be shut down between mile markers 40 and 45, near the Nitro and St. Albans exits, for emergency road work related to damaged drainage grates. Motorists may experience delays.



Message boards will be in place notifying motorists of the closure.



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will update the public when the slow lane reopens.​​