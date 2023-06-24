Westbound I-64 reopen near Nitro

All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are reopen near the Nitro and St. Albans exits. The slow lane closed at 11 a.m. between mile marker 40 and mile marker 45 to make emergency repairs. The area is in a section of highway that is part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.
