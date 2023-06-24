Tampa Manufacturer of Undersea Vehicles Wins Innovation Awards

Underwater laser ranging system

Members of TDSX and Beam Sea Associates prepare to test a Lidar system.

Innovation Award Logo

TechConnect Innovation Award

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers received 2 Innovation Awards at TechConnect World Innovation Expo

It is a great honor to have our work recognized by other professionals and it was also a welcome surprise.”
— Edward Larson
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers (TDSX) exhibited at the TechConnect World Innovation Expo at National Harbor, Maryland, June 19-20th. At the Expo, the company presented 2 pitches to industry leaders and innovators. The pitches focused on TDSX's development of a new compact underwater Lidar system for data collection and exploration in the open ocean. The development is the subject of a NOAA Small Business Innovation Research grant and is being conducted in collaboration with Beam Sea Associates and SEE Monster Vison Systems, which are also small businesses based in Florida. TDSX received 2 Innovation awards for the new Lidar development in the areas of manufacturing and electronic sensors. Edward Larson, the CEO of Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. said, "It is a great honor to have our work recognized by other professionals and it was also a welcome surprise." The compact Lidar system is currently under development and is scheduled to undergo testing later this year.

Edward Hubert Larson
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc.
+1 813-999-6043
email us here

You just read:

Tampa Manufacturer of Undersea Vehicles Wins Innovation Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Edward Hubert Larson
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc.
+1 813-999-6043
Company/Organization
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers
14007 Clubhouse Circle, Apt. 706
Tampa, Florida, 33618
United States
+1 813-999-6043
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. is a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), based in Tampa, Florida. Our flagship product is called the Barracuda AUV. We are a former competitor in the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. Now that the competition has ended, we are developing our technology for the deep-sea exploration market. https://www.startengine.com/offering/tampadeepseaxplorers

http://www.tampadeepsea.com

More From This Author
Tampa Manufacturer of Undersea Vehicles Wins Innovation Awards
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Announces Barracuda AUV Launch
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. To Launch Crowdfunding Campaign
View All Stories From This Author