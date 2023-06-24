Tampa Manufacturer of Undersea Vehicles Wins Innovation Awards
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers received 2 Innovation Awards at TechConnect World Innovation Expo
It is a great honor to have our work recognized by other professionals and it was also a welcome surprise.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers (TDSX) exhibited at the TechConnect World Innovation Expo at National Harbor, Maryland, June 19-20th. At the Expo, the company presented 2 pitches to industry leaders and innovators. The pitches focused on TDSX's development of a new compact underwater Lidar system for data collection and exploration in the open ocean. The development is the subject of a NOAA Small Business Innovation Research grant and is being conducted in collaboration with Beam Sea Associates and SEE Monster Vison Systems, which are also small businesses based in Florida. TDSX received 2 Innovation awards for the new Lidar development in the areas of manufacturing and electronic sensors. Edward Larson, the CEO of Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. said, "It is a great honor to have our work recognized by other professionals and it was also a welcome surprise." The compact Lidar system is currently under development and is scheduled to undergo testing later this year.
— Edward Larson
