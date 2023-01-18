Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. To Launch Crowdfunding Campaign
TDSX Crowdfunding Campaign
If you are interested in receiving information about our offering, or following its progress, then send an email to invest@tampadeepsea.com”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. (TDSX) a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles based in Tampa Florida has announced that it is launching a new crowdfunding campaign. Ed Larson, the CEO of TDSX said that, “TDSX will soon be launching a crowdfunding offering on StartEngine.com to scale up our business. Be a part of TDSX’s history! This is your chance to invest in our business and be part of our exciting future! If you are interested in receiving information about our offering, or following its progress, then send an email to invest@tampadeepsea.com We will add you to the mailing list."
— Ed Larson
The campaign will be launched on Thursday, January 19th, 2023. Visit Startengine.com for details.
Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offering to sell securities, and no money is being solicited, and if sent it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received or accepted prior to the official launch of the campaign and only through the campaign page on StartEngine.com. There is no obligation or commitment of any kind expressed or implied by responding to this message.
Edward Larson
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers
+1 813-999-6043
email us here