Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,492 in the last 365 days.

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. To Launch Crowdfunding Campaign

Barracuda AUV

The Barracuda AUV is the primary product of TDSX.

TDSX Crowdfunding Campaign

If you are interested in receiving information about our offering, or following its progress, then send an email to invest@tampadeepsea.com”
— Ed Larson
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. (TDSX) a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles based in Tampa Florida has announced that it is launching a new crowdfunding campaign. Ed Larson, the CEO of TDSX said that, “TDSX will soon be launching a crowdfunding offering on StartEngine.com to scale up our business. Be a part of TDSX’s history! This is your chance to invest in our business and be part of our exciting future! If you are interested in receiving information about our offering, or following its progress, then send an email to invest@tampadeepsea.com We will add you to the mailing list."

The campaign will be launched on Thursday, January 19th, 2023. Visit Startengine.com for details.

Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offering to sell securities, and no money is being solicited, and if sent it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received or accepted prior to the official launch of the campaign and only through the campaign page on StartEngine.com. There is no obligation or commitment of any kind expressed or implied by responding to this message.

Edward Larson
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers
+1 813-999-6043
email us here

You just read:

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. To Launch Crowdfunding Campaign

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.