Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Announces Barracuda AUV Launch

About

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers, Inc. is a manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), based in Tampa, Florida. Our flagship product is called the Barracuda AUV. We are a former competitor in the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. Now that the competition has ended, we are developing our technology for the deep-sea exploration market. https://www.startengine.com/offering/tampadeepseaxplorers

http://www.tampadeepsea.com