Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Announces Barracuda AUV Launch
Initial 30 Units To Be Delivered by End of Year
All of us at TDSX are very excited to reach this major milestone!”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Corporation (TDSX ) is excited to announce the introduction of their Barracuda AUV® (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle). They are now accepting orders for delivery of up to 30 vehicles by the end of 2023.
The Barracuda AUV® (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) makes underwater technology affordable to everyone. Individuals and academic institutions now have access to technologies costing hundreds of thousands of dollars for a fraction of the cost. The Barracuda AUV® is compact and is hand launchable/recoverable from shore or a small boat, negating the need for cranes and special logistics equipment required for current market AUVs with the same capabilities. The AUV can reach depths up to 600 meters. The base model's standard equipment includes a forward-facing stereo camera for optical object detection and avoidance, an AI trainable CPU/GPU from NVIDIA, autopilot, GPS, depth sensors, and temperature sensors. The AUV can be programmed and controlled using "Mission Planner" and "ArduSub" which are open-source platforms that are commonly used with autonomous vehicles of various types. The vehicle can also be operated remotely using a tether (ROV). The operator can also “train” the vehicle to run a pattern in ROV mode for autonomous operation.
The Barracuda AUV can also be retrofitted to incorporate a variety of data collection sensors to include side scan sonar, pH, and other sensor technology. These options will be available in 2024 for an additional cost.
Introductory price of the Barracuda AUV® is $15,000. A preorder deposit of $3,000 is required. Interested persons should visit https://tampadeepseaxplorers.com/barracuda-pre-order-agreement/ to see preorder terms and conditions. Additional questions, should be directed to TDSX, at http://www.tampadeepsea.com.
Edward Larson
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Inc.
+1 813-999-6043
Barracuda AUV Testing