Farm produce and regional specialities introduced

VIETNAM, June 23 - HÀ NỘI — Farm products and regional specialities are being showcased in Hà Nội at an agricultural fair from June 21 to 24.

The fair, called "A Week of Promoting Tea and Tropical Fruit Products" was organised by the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and localities.

Popular commodities from provinces including Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, Thanh Hóa, Lào Cai, Thái Nguyên, Bắc Giang, and Cao Bằng are displayed in 60 stalls at 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt Street.

The fair hopefully encourages domestic consumption of agricultural, forestry, and fishing products that are key to the production of various provinces.

Nguyễn Minh Tiến, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agricultural, said that the fair would open new markets for local agricultural products, supporting farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises in the process.

Livestream activity on TikTok and other social media platforms to sell agricultural products will be a highlight at the event.

From June 24, consumers can watch and buy products directly at the OCOP Marketplace channel on TikTok from 9am to 3pm. — VNS