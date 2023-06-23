Submit Release
Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) wins Adobe Experience Maker Award for Innovative Digital Transformation

ILLINOIS, June 23 - DoIT's Acting Deputy Secretary Brandon Ragle is honored for the Experience Maker Team of the Year


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) accepted the Experience Maker Team of the Year award from Adobe on Wednesday for its innovative work in modernizing state websites.


The award comes in recognition of DoIT's Acting Deputy Secretary Brandon Ragle's leadership in a major modernization of the state's digital ecosystem using Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud which has improved standardization, accessibility, and usability.


"I am honored and humbled to accept this award on behalf of the talented team at DoIT," said Acting Deputy Secretary Brandon Ragle. "Our team has worked tirelessly to transform the way we deliver services to our residents, and this recognition from Adobe is a testament to their hard work and dedication. We are committed to continuing our efforts to make government more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for all Illinois residents."


The new Illinois.gov website serves as a virtual "front door" supporting more than 12 million residents in navigating employment, health, and senior services — at any time, via desktop or mobile devices. DoIT was recently honored with a NASCIO State IT Recognition Award for improving digital accessibility for residents with disabilities by 63 percent.


For more information about the Adobe Experience Maker Awards, visit their website.

