Friday, June 23
India’s drop in tariffs on apples could be $100M win for WA growers
India agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on apples, chickpeas and other U.S. exports on Thursday, eliciting a warm response from farmers and producers in Washington state. The cuts were announced as part of an agreement between President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Washington, D.C., on a state visit. The agreement resolved six outstanding World Trade Organization disputes between the two countries, including the duties on U.S. foodstuffs. The agreement came after months of advocacy by U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who met with Modi in India in February. Thursday’s relaxation, Cantwell said in an interview, “gives people a lot of hope for the future.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Amanda Ray)
Pedestrian deaths in Washington declined in 2022, report finds
While pedestrian deaths rose by 1% from 2021 to 2022 across the country, Washington state’s pedestrian fatalities dropped by nearly 10%, from 141 deaths in 2021 to 130 deaths in 2022. However, the state is still seeing more pedestrian deaths than in 2019 and 2020. The report, from the Governors Highway Safety Association, relies on state data. It comes after a December 2022 report from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission that suggested the state’s 2022 traffic deaths overall would increase to the highest number of fatalities recorded since the 1990s. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
How abortions have changed in Washington post-Dobbs decision
In the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Washington has absorbed more abortion patients from out of state — and the state Legislature has taken steps to try to protect those patients and their doctors. The changes in Washington show that last June’s ruling — which eliminated federal protections for abortion — has had repercussions even in states where the procedure remains legal. Between April 2022 and March 2023, Washington saw its number of monthly abortions increase by 16.5%, or an additional 290 procedures per month, according to the Society of Family Planning. Abortion clinics in Central and Eastern Washington have noticed a big influx of out-of-state patients, particularly from Idaho since implementing a near-total abortion ban. Continue reading at Axios. (Axios Visuals)
