Friday, June 23

India’s drop in tariffs on apples could be $100M win for WA growers

India agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on apples, chickpeas and other U.S. exports on Thursday, eliciting a warm response from farmers and producers in Washington state. The cuts were announced as part of an agreement between President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Washington, D.C., on a state visit. The agreement resolved six outstanding World Trade Organization disputes between the two countries, including the duties on U.S. foodstuffs. The agreement came after months of advocacy by U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who met with Modi in India in February. Thursday’s relaxation, Cantwell said in an interview, “gives people a lot of hope for the future.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Amanda Ray)

Pedestrian deaths in Washington declined in 2022, report finds

While pedestrian deaths rose by 1% from 2021 to 2022 across the country, Washington state’s pedestrian fatalities dropped by nearly 10%, from 141 deaths in 2021 to 130 deaths in 2022. However, the state is still seeing more pedestrian deaths than in 2019 and 2020. The report, from the Governors Highway Safety Association, relies on state data. It comes after a December 2022 report from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission that suggested the state’s 2022 traffic deaths overall would increase to the highest number of fatalities recorded since the 1990s. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

How abortions have changed in Washington post-Dobbs decision

In the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Washington has absorbed more abortion patients from out of state — and the state Legislature has taken steps to try to protect those patients and their doctors. The changes in Washington show that last June’s ruling — which eliminated federal protections for abortion — has had repercussions even in states where the procedure remains legal. Between April 2022 and March 2023, Washington saw its number of monthly abortions increase by 16.5%, or an additional 290 procedures per month, according to the Society of Family Planning. Abortion clinics in Central and Eastern Washington have noticed a big influx of out-of-state patients, particularly from Idaho since implementing a near-total abortion ban. Continue reading at Axios. (Axios Visuals)

Associated Press

A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions

Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign

Axios

New whale babies arrive in Seattle’s seas

Capital Press

Inslee open to talking with Colorado about sharing wolves

Council poised to override Washington county’s pause on solar projects

Judge stops logging project in Eastern Washington

The Daily News

Woodland eyes I-5 exit design phase to start in fall



Everett Herald

WSDOT slows southbound Steamboat Slough Bridge traffic after structural concerns

Boeing, UW and NASA deny design partnerships with OceanGate

Judge dismisses Sauk-Suiattle suit over sales tax, tribe agrees

Comment: Year after Dobbs, women’s health care and women suffering

News Tribune

Union, MultiCare say tentative deal reached for Good Sam nurses. Here are the details

Fox Island church’s sign vandalized twice during Pride month. ‘We almost expect it.’

Opinion: A majority of kids think the planet is doomed. Here’s how to help reduce their anxiety

Comment: Thefts, vandalism and hate in Pierce County: This is why the Pride flag matters

Olympian

Olympia sells property for construction of 80 more units of supportive housing downtown

Hurricane Ridge reopens to Olympic National Park visitors next week. Here’s what to know

‘Hero’ credited with shooting accused Gorge killer is plaintiff in WA gun rights lawsuit

Peninsula Daily News

Jefferson County to draft wildfire plan

Lake Sutherland fire 41 percent contained

Puget Sound Business Journal

A wave of minimum wage hikes is coming

Washington’s population isn’t getting any younger

Boeing supplier strike vote deals another blow to 737 Max production

MultiCare nurses in Puyallup reach tentative agreement

Seattle Times

Want to sue your landlord? Seattle-area tenants ran into a roadblock

Sound Transit charts its long light-rail journey to Everett

Machinist strike at Spirit in Wichita could shut down Boeing production

Group sues over federal protections for snow-loving WA bird, ‘harbinger’ of climate change

Editorial: UW students lead on access to emergency contraception

Spokesman Review

Going to Idaho for gas? Washington’s may be the most expensive in the nation, but here’s why some Spokanites shouldn’t bother

Opinion: Idaho Rep. Ilana Rubel and Sen. Melissa Wintrow: Idaho women hit hardest by fall of Roe

Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities to name street after Hanford cleanup advocate, community philanthropist

The NW’s only nuclear power plant is back on the grid after a longer than expected outage

WA State Standard

State panel draws up a price hike for ferry travel

Wenatchee World

After prodding by Cantwell and Schrier, India agrees to resolve tariffs that ‘all but shut down’ American apple imports

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima drug possession cases to be prosecuted in municipal court

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Edmonds police, state patrol address ferry line cutting in hopes of reducing road rage

Miller Park revitalized: A century-old park transformed for Yakima’s underserved community

KUOW Public Radio

Seattle school leaders face tough budget decisions as deadline approaches

SoDo is home to the state’s most dangerous RR crossing. How can we make it safer?

NW Public Radio

A California legal battle over gas stoves stirs uncertainty for energy policies across the West

Cascadia Daily News

12 Whatcom, Skagit clean water projects awarded funding

Crews clearing final miles of Mount Baker Highway to Artist Point

Old Town development rules to get a hearing