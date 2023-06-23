Federal HIV Policy Research Fellowship

An HIV Policy Research Fellowship within the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) is now accepting applications. Apply hereExit Disclaimer for the opportunity to work with federal senior leadership to evaluate one of the most extensive HIV programs in the country, the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative. The fellowship is anticipated to begin on September 5, 2023. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until August 3, 2023.

EHE is a bold plan to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. The selected individual will research, document, and evaluate understanding and awareness of EHE and the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) by federal HIV program staff, HIV service community members, and other stakeholders to assess the effectiveness of program strategies, interventions, communications, and community engagement related to the implementation and execution of EHE, and other HIV-related policies.

For this two-year, full-time fellowship opportunity, OIDP seeks an individual who is pursuing or has received a master's, or doctoral degree in one of the relevant fields within the past five years. The participant will receive a monthly stipend commensurate with educational level and experience. The location for this position is negotiable.

In this role, the fellow will join a dynamic team leading HIV policy development and work with senior officials from across the U.S. Government, including the White House's Office of National AIDS Policy. Under the guidance of a mentor, learning and experience benefits from this appointment will include:

Documenting programmatic public health EHE-related program outcomes that will be used to inform multimillion-dollar fiscal investments and national policy/guidance.

Attending high-level policy meetings to gather information and expand public health policy development knowledge.

Gaining exposure to policy-related events and learning opportunities.

Publishing evaluation results on HIV.gov and contributing to/writing a journal article.

Giving or supporting presentations on findings at annual conferences.

The mentor for this opportunity is CAPT John Oguntomilade, PhD (Adeoye.Oguntomilade@hhs.gov)) who serves as the acting EHE Coordination led at OIDP. If you have questions about the nature of the research, please contact the mentor.

Please consider applying or encourage colleagues interested in policy and research to apply. The fellowship is offered through the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE), and its Zintellect application portal can be found hereExit Disclaimer. If you have additional questions about the application process, email HHSrpp@orau.org and include the HHS-OASH-2023-0134 reference code.

Disclaimer: This blog was edited by AI and reviewed by humans.