Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,507 in the last 365 days.

Detectives Arrest Suspect Accused of Impersonating a Peace Officer Following Incident Near Flagstaff

On Monday, June 19, 2023, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) received a report of a male suspect impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17 in the area of milepost 317, south of Flagstaff. Both the suspect and victim stopped on an exit ramp following a minor road rage incident, and the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle with a holstered handgun in his right hand. During their interaction, the suspect claimed he was a police officer and an undercover detective responding to an emergency call, and claimed the victim could go to jail for obstruction. When the victim asked to see the suspect’s badge, the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The victim recorded portions of the incident and provided the footage to AZDPS. Detectives identified the suspect as 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn. On Tuesday, June 20th, Osborn was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges including:

  • Impersonating a peace officer
  • Carrying a weapon in the commission of a crime
  • Disorderly conduct with a firearm
  • Assault
  • Threatening or intimidating

Detectives believe there may be additional victims from other impersonation incidents involving Osborn. Any potential victims should contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

You just read:

Detectives Arrest Suspect Accused of Impersonating a Peace Officer Following Incident Near Flagstaff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more