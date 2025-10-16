AZDPS Awarded $465K in Grant Funding by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for Traffic Enforcement and Support

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) received $465,682 in grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (AZGOHS) for FFY 2026 (October 2025 – September 2026). The funding will support Operational Communications and Crime Lab personnel statewide, in addition to enhancing the Highway Patrol Division’s (HPD) statewide efforts to reduce fatal and injury crashes through enhanced enforcement and targeted traffic safety initiatives throughout the year. The AZDPS is committed to promoting public and roadway safety through aggressive and consistent proactive enforcement. AZGOHS has allocated grant funding in the following initiatives: $30,000 for occupant protection enforcement

$20,000 for Operational Communications support

$98,682 for Crime Lab support (P&O, M&S)

$90,000 for DUI/impaired driver enforcement

$25,000 for distracted driver enforcement

$40,000 for accident investigation support

$42,000 for street racing enforcement

$120,000 for Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)

