Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,207 in the last 365 days.

Additional Grant Funding Awarded to the AZDPS by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

In addition to the $440,000 in grant funding awarded to the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) during the Fiscal Year 2025, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was awarded $115,363 by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (AZGOHS) in support of Operational Communications and Crime Lab personnel.

AZGOHS grant funding was allocated in the following initiatives:

  • $20,000 for Operational Communications support 
  • $95,363 for Crime Lab support (P&O, M&S)

Utilizing this grant funding, the AZDPS was able to provide vital support to HPD and other agencies around the state in the pursuit of criminal justice.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Additional Grant Funding Awarded to the AZDPS by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more