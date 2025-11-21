Additional Grant Funding Awarded to the AZDPS by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

In addition to the $440,000 in grant funding awarded to the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) during the Fiscal Year 2025, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was awarded $115,363 by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (AZGOHS) in support of Operational Communications and Crime Lab personnel.

AZGOHS grant funding was allocated in the following initiatives:

$20,000 for Operational Communications support

$95,363 for Crime Lab support (P&O, M&S)

Utilizing this grant funding, the AZDPS was able to provide vital support to HPD and other agencies around the state in the pursuit of criminal justice.