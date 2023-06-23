Submit Release
Serious Worker Injury Results In $150,000 Fine

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2023

On June 14, 2023, Horizon Drilling pleaded guilty in Carlyle Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to comply with the duties of an employer at a place of employment including the provision of any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One additional charge was withdrawn.

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $107,142.90 with a $42,857.10 surcharge, for a total amount of $150,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 19, 2019, near Kisbey, when a worker suffered serious injuries while attempting to diagnose a hydraulic line that was leaking hydraulic oil.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

