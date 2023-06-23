Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,454 in the last 365 days.

California agrees to postpone Prop. 12 pork law — after the [U.S.] Supreme Court OKd it

A month after the Supreme Court upheld a voter-approved California law that bans the sale of pork produced anywhere from breeding pigs held in small cages, the state has agreed to delay enforcement until next year.

You just read:

California agrees to postpone Prop. 12 pork law — after the [U.S.] Supreme Court OKd it

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more