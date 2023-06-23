Submit Release
State high court denies immunity to Riverside County sheriff’s deputies

(Subscription required) Reversing an appellate court decision, the state Supreme Court denied prosecution immunity Thursday to Riverside County sheriff’s deputies from a lawsuit by the widow of a man who was shot and killed by a neighbor and whose body was left exposed for hours. The ruling only addressed one of the county’s defenses, but one that has been successfully employed by state government agencies in a host of lawsuits over the years: absolute immunity under Government Code Section 821.6.

