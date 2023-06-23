Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on June 27, 2023

June 23, 2023

Jena Frick, 410-767-0503

jena.frick@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public

Meeting on June 27, 2023

Agenda Includes the Release of the Final Phase of the Strategic Plan; Overview of

2023 MCAP Reporting; Deep Dive on CSI/TSI Schools; and Roundtable

Discussion with Multilingual Students

BALTIMORE (June 23, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

Among the priorities, MSDE plans to unveil Phase 3 of the Strategic Plan which is the final component of the multiyear plan. Phase 3 identifies flagship programs, initiatives, and strategies to fulfill the Blueprint’s promise to transform education in Maryland. Phases 1 and 2 were released in October 2022 and February 2023. The complete Strategic Plan anchors the vision, mission, values, priorities, enablers, goals, metrics, and the flagship programs, initiatives, and strategies to provide an excellent and equitable education for every child.

MSDE will provide an update on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) reporting timeline for school year 2022-2023. The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires states to assess students annually in grades 3-8 and once in high school in English Language Arts, mathematics, and science. The MCAP informs families, educators, and the public on progress on the Maryland state content standards and fulfills federal and state assessment requirements. The presentation will provide information on the assessment requirements, the MCAP administration, and the 2023 MCAP reporting timeline.

In addition, MSDE will continue its Blueprint Deep Dive series with a presentation on Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools that were identified in school year 2022-2023. The board will hear a presentation on a current CSI school that significantly improved student outcomes prior to the pandemic and is currently working to return to its previous trajectory.

The meeting will also include a roundtable discussion with a student panel of multilingual learners in Maryland. The students will share their experiences in Maryland schools and the impact these experiences have had on their learning. They will also share details on the support they received to ensure their success. Maryland’s English learner population is the fastest growing group of students in grades K-12 and makes up approximately 12 percent of the total student population.

The State Board welcomes public comment during Board meetings, which can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 26. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.

Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream at: https://youtube.com/live/qIiF5NrJRlo

