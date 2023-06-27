UnifyCloud recognized as a finalist for 2023 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year
UnifyCloud honored by Microsoft for a fourth consecutive year for excellence in modernizing applications
We are humbled to be recognized by Microsoft for a fourth consecutive year. It is proof of the value Microsoft and our partners see in the innovative solutions that UnifyCloud delivers.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud today announced it has been named a finalist for the Modernizing Applications 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
— Marc Pinotti, CEO and co-founder of UnifyCloud
“We are humbled to have UnifyCloud and the CloudAtlas platform be recognized by Microsoft for a fourth consecutive year. To receive another honor is proof of the value Microsoft and our partners see in the innovative solutions that UnifyCloud delivers to accelerate cloud migrations and drive modernization. I’d like to thank our the UnifyCloud team and our great partners from around the world who helped us achieve this recognition.” said Marc Pinotti, CEO and co-founder of UnifyCloud.
Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and co-founder of UnifyCloud added, “This year’s award highlights the innovation our developers constantly build into CloudAtlas to simplify and accelerate application modernization. I can’t thank the UnifyCloud team enough for the work they put into developing and maintaining a best-in-class cloud migration platform. We will continue to dedicate resources, time, and energy into making digital transformation easier and faster for Microsoft, our partners and their customers so that more organizations can experience the business transformation the cloud can deliver.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. UnifyCloud was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in modernizing applications.
The Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who has a track record of modernizing customer applications for the cloud, has demonstrated a deep understanding of their customers’ business challenges, and has helped motivate adoption of new cloud technologies and practices.
“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to simplify and accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. The company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree for four consecutive years: 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist, 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist, 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist, 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winner, and 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year Award finalist nominee in the Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV), Digital and App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), and Social Impact categories. The company is proud to be a Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI with Specializations in Infra and Database Migration and Modernization of Web Applications. It is also a Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies.
