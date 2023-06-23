Rutland Barracks / DUI / DLS criminal

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4003777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle                             

STATION: VSP - Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: W. Rutland

VIOLATION: DUI / DLS criminal

 

ACCUSED: Scott F. Lancour                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 18, 2023, at approximately 1538 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a citizen dispute in the Town of West Rutland. Troopers were advised a resident had called stating Scott F. Lancour had just arrived at their residence, was intoxicated and they did not want him there.

 

While enroute, Troopers were advised Mr. Lancour was required to have an interlock device on his vehicle and had a criminally suspended license from prior DUI convictions.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers located Mr. Lancour in his vehicle in the driveway at the residence. An interlock device was not in the vehicle and while speaking with Mr. Lancour Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Mr. Lancour refused to perform any field sobriety exercise but provided a preliminary breath test. Based on their observations and the result of the preliminary breath test Mr. Lancour was arrested for DUI, driving on suspended license.

 

Mr. Lancour was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland where he was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – criminal division on July 3, 2023 for the charge of DUI #4 and driving on suspended license – criminal.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/03/2023

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


