Rutland Barracks / DUI / DLS criminal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4003777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: W. Rutland

VIOLATION: DUI / DLS criminal

ACCUSED: Scott F. Lancour

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 18, 2023, at approximately 1538 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a citizen dispute in the Town of West Rutland. Troopers were advised a resident had called stating Scott F. Lancour had just arrived at their residence, was intoxicated and they did not want him there.

While enroute, Troopers were advised Mr. Lancour was required to have an interlock device on his vehicle and had a criminally suspended license from prior DUI convictions.

Upon arrival, Troopers located Mr. Lancour in his vehicle in the driveway at the residence. An interlock device was not in the vehicle and while speaking with Mr. Lancour Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Mr. Lancour refused to perform any field sobriety exercise but provided a preliminary breath test. Based on their observations and the result of the preliminary breath test Mr. Lancour was arrested for DUI, driving on suspended license.

Mr. Lancour was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland where he was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – criminal division on July 3, 2023 for the charge of DUI #4 and driving on suspended license – criminal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/03/2023

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

