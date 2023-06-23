Maine DOE Update – June 23, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

All students MUST be exited from State Synergy with an exit date on or before 6/30/2023. This includes students attending year-round programs. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education at the Maine Department of Education is now accepting applications from school administrative units for the Maine Transition Regional Interagency Collaborative (MeTRIC) grants. The purpose of these grants is to provide students with disabilities the necessary support and resources to seamlessly transition to post-secondary education or employment. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking for experienced school leaders to join the ESEA Federal Programs Team as a part-time contracted School Leadership Coach for the 2023-2024 school year. A School Leadership Coach serves as a thought partner to school leadership teams, is a broker of information and resources, builds capacity with school leaders and school leadership teams, and supports school leaders and school leadership teams on their continuous school improvement journey. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Alternative Education Association of Maine has selected six students to receive this year’s Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship. As they graduate from their respective programs, these six individuals have each been awarded $500. With many trials and triumphs throughout their school experiences, each graduate has an inspirational story and passion for their education that makes them a perfect recipient of this award. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The countdown is on for the start of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2023 Educator Summit, which is being held August 7-10 at the Augusta Civic Center. Last year’s inaugural Summit attracted more than 600 educators from across the state. This year’s theme is Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion and participants will have access to more than 140 sessions and professional learning opportunities. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here