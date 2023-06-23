Closure of South 54th Street at U.S. 30 in Clinton begins on Monday, July 3

Posted on: June 23, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa – June 23, 2023 – Motorists in Clinton need to be aware of an upcoming road closure that may slow down their trip in the upcoming weeks.

Beginning on Monday, July 3, until Friday, July 28, weather permitting, construction crews will close South 54th Street at U.S. 30 in Clinton so pavement widening and improvements can be made to the intersection.

Eastbound traffic will follow a marked detour route using eastbound U.S. 30, Anamosa Road, Harts Mill Road, and South 54th Street. Westbound traffic will follow a marked detour route using westbound U.S. 30, 380th Avenue, eastbound U.S. 30, and South 54th Street.

For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or [email protected]