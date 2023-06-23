Ace Hardware to open distribution center in Kansas City, creating 350 new jobs

Ace Hardware Corporation, the world’s largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, announced it will open a new Retail Support Center (RSC) in Kansas City, creating 350 jobs. The 1.5 million-square-foot facility, projected to be fully operational in 2025, will increase the company’s inventory capacity and levels of service.

“We’re excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state’s location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly. We’re proud to welcome Ace Hardware to Kansas City and look forward to watching its success in the region.”

Ace Hardware’s new Kansas City facility will balance its current distribution network and meet the needs of its growing retail landscape. In the last 10 years, the company has increased its retail sales by $12 billion. Ace Hardware has also experienced 11 consecutive years of new domestic store growth and opened 850 new stores in the past five years. Its network of distribution centers allows the company to offer best-in-category service and support to its retailers.

“We look forward to construction of the new Retail Support Center in Kansas City, which will be a critical part of Ace Hardware’s robust supply chain,” said Lori Bossmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Ace Hardware Corporation. “This new facility will allow Ace to accommodate its recent growth and sales volume, and it will prepare our company for future business opportunities. By strengthening our presence in the Midwest, Ace will be better positioned to fulfill deliveries more frequently, ensuring consistent service levels as new stores are opening within our network.”

Ace’s new facility in Missouri will be almost twice the size of its average RSC. It will be the first facility in the new KCI 29 Logistics Park, a 3,300-acre megasite assembled by Hunt Midwest. The company’s Kansas City RSC will also be equipped with state-of-the art technology, automation, and warehouse management systems. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

“Ace Hardware’s new facility is an exciting addition to Kansas City’s growing economy,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This project is another example of our state’s ability to attract investments that make a difference for Missourians. We’re grateful to our partners who helped support Ace Hardware as it creates jobs and new opportunities in Kansas City.”

For this expansion, Ace Hardware will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

What others are saying

“We’re thrilled that Ace Hardware chose KCI 29 Logistics Park to support its growing retail operations with a new 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center,” said Mike Bell, Senior Vice President for Commercial Real Estate at Hunt Midwest. “Their selection of KCI 29 is a testament to our superior location, labor, and logistics story and validates the importance of a megasite to attract large-scale users.”

“As a top 15 U.S. industrial market, Kansas City continues to see rapid growth in the industrial space and attract internationally recognized brands, including Ace Hardware,” said Elli Bowen, Vice President of KC SmartPort. “With access to robust utility and transportation infrastructure as well as a skilled labor pool, Hunt Midwest’s KCI 29 megasite positions Kansas City as a prime location for companies looking to optimize their manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce operations.”

“Ace Hardware’s new distribution center in Missouri is significant for a multitude of reasons,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “Notably, Ace Hardware will be the first company at KCI 29 Logistics Park. This facility’s expansive footprint surpasses the norm and will create hundreds of new jobs in the vibrant Kansas City region while strengthening Missouri’s reputation as the best location for companies.”

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, with more than 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Santa Catarina, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks.

To learn more about Ace Hardware, visit acehardware.com.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.