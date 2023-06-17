Governor Parson announces Michelle Hataway as Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that Michelle Hataway will serve as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) following Maggie Kost's departure. Hataway's appointment is effective immediately.

"Michelle is a valued leader at DED, and we are excited to see her take on this new role," Governor Parson said. "Missouri's economy is strong. Businesses are growing, investing, and creating jobs in our state, providing even greater economic opportunity for Missourians. We look forward to Michelle's leadership as we continue to expand on our accomplishments and do even more for the people of Missouri."

“I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to lead this excellent team in helping Missourians prosper,” Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development, said. “Economic development takes collaboration, and we’re fortunate in Missouri to have a wide range of supportive partners across the public and private sectors. I look forward to continuing our work together while leading DED’s initiatives to strengthen businesses, communities, and our economy as a whole.”

In her more than seven years with DED, Hataway has served as Regional Manager, Deputy Director, and Director of the Division of Regional Engagement. Most recently, she served as Deputy Director of DED. Prior to joining the department, Hataway held positions with her family’s 90-year-old business and at Netflix. Hataway will also serve as President of the Missouri Economic Development Council, effective July 2023.

Hataway earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in communication studies from the University of Alabama.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.