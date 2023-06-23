Missouri Community Service Commission honors volunteers at 21st annual Show Me Service Awards

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) held its 21st annual Show Me Service Awards this afternoon in the Capitol Rotunda, bringing together Missourians from across the state to recognize the impact of service and volunteerism on communities.

“The Show Me Service Awards are a great way to honor those who go above and beyond to serve others," said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. "Volunteerism strengthens our communities and our state's economy as a result. We're proud to join the Missouri Community Service Commission in showing appreciation to outstanding citizens who are helping Missourians prosper."

Twenty-seven award recipients were announced by MCSC, representing four Missouri regions: North/Central, St. Louis area, Kansas City area, and Southern.

“This is an energizing event for all of us – a chance to pause and celebrate the impact of some of Missouri’s most engaged citizens,” said Brittany Crabtree, Executive Director of the Missouri Community Service Commission. “Hopefully this event inspires others to also get involved and share their time and talents with their communities.”

Youth of the Year

Bailey Brown

Collin McCarthy

Aditya Jain



Adult of the Year

Vella Hughes

Wade Guffey

Neeta Lopes



Senior of the Year

GG Owens

Ann Hogue

Raphael Morris

Sue Dyle



AmeriCorps Member of the Year

Allie Zenwirth

Careen Barsby

Kim Gifford

Jacquie Howell



AmeriCorps Seniors Member of the Year

Carroll Makemson

Teri Zeiger

Bang Do

Robert Pankau



Business of the Year

JE Dunn

Steeplerock Holdings

Hollywood Beauty

Henderson Media LLC



Community of the Year

Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation

Catholic Charities: Fulton Community Sponsor Group

American Cricket Academy & Club



Inaugural Albright Award



Albright Award

The goal of the Show Me Service Awards is to highlight the service and volunteerism that Missourians provide to strengthen their communities and improve their quality of life. To provide a diverse group of awardees each year, the awards are presented by region and include age-specific awards, national service awards, business awards, and community awards.

More information about each category and the distribution of awards by region is available here.

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests over $43 million into Missouri communities annually. For more information on MCSC, and to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.