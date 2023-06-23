Missouri Community Service Commission honors volunteers at 21st annual Show Me Service Awards
The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) held its 21st annual Show Me Service Awards this afternoon in the Capitol Rotunda, bringing together Missourians from across the state to recognize the impact of service and volunteerism on communities.
“The Show Me Service Awards are a great way to honor those who go above and beyond to serve others," said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. "Volunteerism strengthens our communities and our state's economy as a result. We're proud to join the Missouri Community Service Commission in showing appreciation to outstanding citizens who are helping Missourians prosper."
Twenty-seven award recipients were announced by MCSC, representing four Missouri regions: North/Central, St. Louis area, Kansas City area, and Southern.
“This is an energizing event for all of us – a chance to pause and celebrate the impact of some of Missouri’s most engaged citizens,” said Brittany Crabtree, Executive Director of the Missouri Community Service Commission. “Hopefully this event inspires others to also get involved and share their time and talents with their communities.”
Youth of the Year
- Bailey Brown
- Collin McCarthy
- Aditya Jain
Adult of the Year
- Vella Hughes
- Wade Guffey
- Neeta Lopes
Senior of the Year
- GG Owens
- Ann Hogue
- Raphael Morris
- Sue Dyle
AmeriCorps Member of the Year
- Allie Zenwirth
- Careen Barsby
- Kim Gifford
- Jacquie Howell
AmeriCorps Seniors Member of the Year
- Carroll Makemson
- Teri Zeiger
- Bang Do
- Robert Pankau
Business of the Year
- JE Dunn
- Steeplerock Holdings
- Hollywood Beauty
- Henderson Media LLC
Community of the Year
- Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation
- Catholic Charities: Fulton Community Sponsor Group
- American Cricket Academy & Club
Inaugural Albright Award
The goal of the Show Me Service Awards is to highlight the service and volunteerism that Missourians provide to strengthen their communities and improve their quality of life. To provide a diverse group of awardees each year, the awards are presented by region and include age-specific awards, national service awards, business awards, and community awards.
More information about each category and the distribution of awards by region is available here.
About the Missouri Community Service Commission
MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests over $43 million into Missouri communities annually. For more information on MCSC, and to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.