SLEEPY BEAR MINUTE MYSTERIES on Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre BANDCAMP

Looking for me the unconscious bear in fine drugstores everywhere.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleepy Bear Minute Mysteries invite the listener to match wits with Professor Nervo and his nervous companion Jitters.
— Sleepy Bear (Leon Martell)
Originally broadcast in 1983 and 1984, these whodunits challenged millions of public radio listeners to test their crime-solving mettle by finding the culprit in a series of baffling murders, not all of which were caused by the sponsor's product.
Sleepy Bear Minute Mysteries were originally written, performed, and recorded by the comedy troupe Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre: Bill Allard, Dan Coffey, Merle Kessler, Leon Martell and Jim Turner.
These six mysteries were re-mastered by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre archivist Taylor Jessen who is also the archivist for Firesign Theatre. It's a small world after all.
Cover Art is by Ward Jenkins.
For more Duck's Breath inspired comedy visit Sunny Side YouTube which is produced by Duck Spots, a production company founded by Bill Allard.
Sleep Bear Minute Mystery: Silver Clock