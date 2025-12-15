KING OF THE WORLD comedy video series starts on TikTok, INSTAGRAM Reels and Sunny Side YouTube TODAY

King Of The World bans football on Monday, December 8 @ 1 pm Pacific. King Of The World bans amusement parks on Thursday, December 11 @ 1:00 pm Pacific. King Of The World bans pets on Friday, December 19 @ 1 pm Pacific.

Latest Sunny Side comedy video series delivers hilarious look at the King Of The World's attempts to ban anything that frustrates him.

Timely comedy for sure. Unlike tariffs and countries, there is an unending list of things for the King of the World to ban and un-ban.” — Bill Allard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ban fast food. Ban Taylor Swift. Ban electricity.The King Of The World (voiced by Hollywood actor John Fleck) bans anything that frustrates him until convinced by his sensible Royal Advisor (performed by Hollywood actress Michaela Miller) to lift his ridiculous bans.KING OF THE WORLD series joins QUEEN OF THE WORLD and DOCTOR SCIENCE for a two week, ten episode, Monday through Friday run on TikTok INSTAGRAM Reels and Sunny Side YouTube on Monday, December 8 at 1 pm PST."Timely comedy for sure," laughs Bill Allard, Director of Duck Spots, the company producing and distributing the series. "Unlike tariffs and countries, there is an unending list of things for the King Of The World to ban and un-ban."The series is edited with APPLE's FINAL CUT and visuals are produced with Runway Artificial Intelligent video generation tools and Firefly, Adobe's artificial intelligent image generation application."An amazing time for professional video production," continues Allard. "The number of low cost options to create stunning visuals is crazy cool fun."Sunny Side plans to produce and release new KING OF THE WORLD episodes every Monday through Friday starting early 2026.Sunny Side is smart comedy appealing to a broad range of comedy lovers. The Sunny Side team of writers, actors, editors, designers and musicians is searching for universal comedy and having a great time doing it.For more information on Sunny Side projects, visit our web site at SunnySideToday.com and below.

KING OF THE WORLD Let's hear it for the King!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.