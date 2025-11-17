DOCTOR SCIENCE goes fishing this week on Sunny Side YouTube, INSTAGRAM, and TikTok

Doctor Science is voiced by Dan Coffey. Dan co-wrote the series and answered questions at Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre performances. Rodney is voiced by Merle Kessler. Merle co-wrote the series and presents questions to Doctor Science. Five episode story. Doctor Science tells Rodney he is "going fishing" but never leaves the lab.

Over 2,000 episodes of acclaimed public radio show being produced into Sunny Side comedy videos that are released M-F on three social media platforms.

DOCTOR SCIENCE is making terrific evergreen comedy accessible to generations of comedy lovers.” — Bill Allard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOCTOR SCIENCE wants to take a vacation from answering questions this week. Or does he?DOCTOR SCIENCE is a comedy video series featuring Doctor Science (Dan Coffey) giving outrageous answers to a viewer questions presented by his lab assistant, Rodney (Merle Kessler).The Sunny Side series, written and performed by Coffey and Kessler, is being released Monday through Friday mornings on Sunny Side YouTube INSTAGRAM@SunnySideComedyFun , and TikTok@SunnySideComedyFun.Most of the comedy videos in the series are stand alone, but, this week, Doctor Science announces to Rodney that he is "going fishing!" A delightful story unfolds over the five episodes as Rodney tries to answer viewer questions but is thwarted by Doctor Science's refusal to actually leave the lab.DOCTOR SCIENCE series is currently averaging 1,500 views per release."DOCTOR SCIENCE is making terrific evergreen comedy accessible to generations of comedy lovers," says Bill Allard, Director of Duck Spots , the company producing and distributing the series.QUEEN OF THE WORLD, the other comedy video series Duck Spots has been releasing M-F in 2025, is currently averaging 3,000 views per release.Duck Spots is developing two more comedy video series that they plan to start M-F releasing before the end of the year.KING OF THE WORLDKing Of The World: John FleckRoyal Advisor: Michaela MillerROGER & 24Roger Goodstone: Jim Turner24: Mark FiteMelissa Melody: Sara WeedSunnySideToday.comOfficial Website.

