DUCK'S BREATH RADIO starts on INSTAGRAM Reels, TikTok@sunnysidecomedyfun, and Sunny Side YouTube Shorts - TODAY!

DUCK'S BREATH RADIO Whole Lot Of Places - Title Screen & Internal Screen. DUCK'S BREATH RADIO Mickey Bank - Title Screen & Internal Screen. DUCK'S BREATH RADIO Naked People's Court - Title Screen & Internal Screen.

Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre radio and album cuts are the audio tracks for new M-F comedy video series.

Evergreen comedy and heart warming history” — Bill Allard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Side starts releasing new daily comedy series, DUCK'S BREATH RADIO , on Monday, September 8, at 9 am PST. The series will be distributed Monday through Friday on Sunny Side YouTube Shorts, INSTAGRAM Reels, and TikTok@SunnySideComedyFun."Evergreen comedy and heart-warming history," exclaims Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder and Sunny Side Executive Producer, Bill Allard. "Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre is five talented guys who have been working together to produce comedy gold for fifty years. Audio tracks are from the troupe's albums and public radio series. Images are from the comedy team's insightful, hilarious, rollicking stage shows. Facts are true. Arresting images created with Adobe Firefly.Bill and son, Richard Allard, own Duck Spots , the company producing and distributing all the Sunny Side comedy video series. Two of series have been releasing original comedy videos M-F since January 2025 and building enthusiastic audiences.QUEEN OF THE WORLDPrepare for a fast approaching unpredictable future by never missing a prophecy.DOCTOR SCIENCEHe knows more than you do.Written and performed by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founders Dan Coffey (Doctor Science) & Merle Kessler (Rodney).This fall, Sunny Side will be testing new series with two week, ten episode runs.KING OF THE WORLDQUEEN OF THE WORLD only different.PROFESSOR SHELLYViral posts corrected.TWISTED TALESSurreal stories by Dan Coffey performed by John Fleck.JANE WILSONVlogs of a delightful eccentric living in an Iowa farmhouse with husband, Earl Senior, and son, Earle Junior.Written and performed, by Jane Wilson.ROGER & 24An inside look at Hollywood through the eyes of Roger Goodstone (Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Jim Tuner) and 24/7 (Mark Fite).ONE MINUTE DEBATETipping yes or no? Toilet seat up or down? Kitty litter placement?LET'S SAVE THE WORLD!Three futurists solve world problems in three minutes.Sunny Side is about trying new stuff, but, simultaneously dedicated to the preservation and access to Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre comedy. There are now hundreds of comedy videos posted on Sunny Side YouTube in multiple DBMT archived Playlists described in the official Sunny Side website: SunnySideToday.com

Sunny Side YouTube DUCK'S BREATH RADIO Welcome

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.