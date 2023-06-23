On June 24, the Office of the Attorney General observes Sanctity of Life Day to honor and commemorate the tens of millions of lives lost to abortions.

The annual agency holiday comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in its landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

The Dobbs decision was a monumental change in the legal doctrine governing abortion policy nationwide. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ended 49 years of unconstitutional judicial usurpation of Texas's authority to prohibit abortion. In celebration of this significant decision and in honor of the many lives lost to abortions, the Office of the Attorney General is closed on Friday, June 23 in observance of the annual holiday.

The agency holiday was announced in 2022 by Attorney General Ken Paxton. Following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last year, the Office of the Attorney General also released a guidance letter, which can be read here. Texas will proudly continue as a nationwide leader in the protection of the unborn, and the OAG will be steadfast in its mission of defending our State’s pro-life laws.