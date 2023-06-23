NDDOT to relocate Devils Lake Driver License Office

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is opening the new Devils Lake Driver License Office on Monday, July 3. The new office is located at City Plaza, 210 Highway 2 W. Ste 13.



The driver license Office will be closed on Wednesday, June 28, through Friday, June 30. Service at the new office location will begin on Monday, July 3.



The motor vehicle office will remain at its current location in the Chamber Office.



To schedule an appointment, visit our website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.



Driver License items you can do online:



Renew a driver license for operating a standard vehicle or motorcycle, if over 21 and under the age of 70 and you don’t want a REAL ID.

Change your address on your driver license.

Replace a lost, stolen, or damaged ND license.

Replace a vertical driver license after you are 21 to a horizontal driver license.

Schedule a driving test.

For a complete list of Driver License office locations and hours visit dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

