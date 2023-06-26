Magellan AI Boosts Global Reach, Appoints Africa Tech Titan Chris Oyeniyi to Advisory Board
Magellan AI enhances global perspective with the addition of seasoned African tech innovator and entrepreneur Chris Oyeniyi.
Chris’s contribution will be integral in our efforts to bring together the world’s greatest companies with the exceptional talent that is being nurtured and developed across Africa.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to reinforce its global position and strengthen its expertise in international tech markets, Magellan AI has announced the appointment of Chris Oyeniyi to its Advisory Board. A chartered accountant, tech entrepreneur, and strategic innovator, Oyeniyi brings more than 13 years of financial and advisory experience to the table, enhancing Magellan's ability to deliver groundbreaking AI solutions to the HR industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our advisory board," said Pierce Brehm, CEO of Magellan AI. "His experience as a strategic leader, his deep connections in the tech industry, and his track record in building successful tech startups will greatly benefit our company. Chris’s contribution will be integral in our efforts to bring together the world’s greatest companies with the exceptional talent that is being nurtured and developed across Africa."
Oyeniyi co-founded the first logistics tech company for heavy-duty trucks in Nigeria, which attracted international investors before his exit in 2021. He's led market development for blockchain tech solutions and has a proven record in fundraising and business development. Oyeniyi has also dedicated his time to consulting for Tech Start-ups, some of which are publicly quoted companies in the United States and United Kingdom. His commitment to fostering new and innovative technologies continues to pave the way for technological progress across the globe.
"Joining Magellan AI's advisory board is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that's making a real difference," Oyeniyi said. "Magellan's AI-driven approach is revolutionizing the HR industry, and I'm looking forward to helping guide their growth and success."
Magellan AI offers a unique platform that bridges the gap between global companies and leading HR solution providers. It is the go-to platform for multinational corporations seeking cutting-edge HR solutions, connecting them with vetted HR tech vendors worldwide.
Oyeniyi's appointment underscores Magellan AI's commitment to leveraging international expertise and local insights to enhance their offerings and build meaningful connections across the globe. It’s a milestone in the company's journey to redefining how businesses access and utilize HR technology as well as the next generation of talent, proving once again that Magellan AI is a forward-thinking leader in the HR tech space.
About Magellan AI:
Magellan AI is a Miami-based tech startup that revolutionizes how multinational corporations connect with leading HR tech vendors and talent. Its unique platform leverages artificial intelligence to simplify the process of finding the best global HR solutions and talents for businesses. With a growing network of vendors, clients, and talent, Magellan AI is reshaping the HR industry, making it easier for businesses to navigate and find the HR solutions and talent they need.
