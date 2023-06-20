Global HR Tech Guru, Pete Tiliakos, Joins Magellan AI's Advisory Board
Renowned HR and payroll tech expert, Pete Tiliakos, brings 30+ years of experience to Magellan AI, aiming to revolutionize global expansion and hiring.
Pete's deep industry knowledge will be invaluable in guiding our growth strategy and product innovation, especially as we continue to simplify the complexities of global expansion and hiring.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to bolster its strategic advisory and leadership, Magellan AI, the leading innovator in global expansion and hiring solutions, has announced the appointment of analyst, advisor and Founder of GxT Advisors, Pete A. Tiliakos, as the newest member of its Advisory Board.
Pete Tiliakos is a globally recognized figure in HR and payroll technology, with over three decades of experience spanning Fortune 100 payroll leadership, 'Big-4' consulting, and HR technology and services research for leading analyst firms. Known for his deep expertise and extensive knowledge, Pete is a trusted advisor in the payroll, global EoR, and HR technology marketplace. He is also the co-creator and co-host of the popular HR and Payroll 2.0 podcast.
"Pete's appointment is a strong endorsement of our vision and strategy," said Pierce Brehm, CEO & Co-Founder of Magellan AI. "His deep industry knowledge and unique perspective will be invaluable in guiding our growth strategy and product innovation, especially as we continue to simplify the complexities of global expansion and hiring for our clients."
Magellan AI is dedicated to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for businesses planning global expansion and hiring. The company uses cutting-edge technology and a team of experts to navigate the legal, tax, and compliance challenges that come with this process. Their suite of services includes finding the perfect vendor match, exploring a wide range of solutions in their marketplace, and getting expert guidance through their AI chat tool.
"Pete's experience and insights will enhance our ability to provide the best solutions for our clients," said Brehm. "He will play a critical role in shaping our product and service offerings, as well as our overall approach to global expansion and hiring solutions."
For Pete Tiliakos, joining Magellan AI's Advisory Board aligns with his passion for leveraging technology to transform HR and payroll services. "Global employment solutions are an increasingly important element in modern talent and HR strategies. I'm excited to lend my expertise and guide Magellan AI on its journey and mission to empower business leaders with tools and insights to make informed buying decisions that unlock the agility-rich capabilities available in the global HR tech and services marketplace.", said Tiliakos.
With Pete Tiliakos on board, Magellan AI is set to revolutionize the HR tech landscape, offering businesses a smarter and more efficient way to manage global expansion and hiring. This move reaffirms Magellan AI's commitment to bringing the best in the industry to their team, ensuring they provide the most comprehensive and innovative solutions for their clients.
For more information about Magellan AI, visit https://beta.magellanai.io. For media inquiries, please contact Katie Shenko at ks@magellanai.io.
About Magellan AI
Magellan AI is a leading provider of global expansion and hiring solutions. The company uses advanced technology and a team of experts to help businesses navigate the complexities of expanding and hiring globally. They are dedicated to simplifying the process and making it seamless, allowing businesses to focus on growth while they handle the complexities.
About Pete Tiliakos
Pete A. Tiliakos is a Principal Analyst & Advisor with over 30 years of experience in HR and payroll technology, services, and transformation. He is globally recognized for his extensive knowledge, research, and advisory in the payroll and HR technology marketplace. Pete holds an MBA, a B.S. in Business Administration and HR Management, and is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
