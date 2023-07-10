Submit Release
Global Expansion Guru, Steve Malley, Joins Magellan AI's Advisory Board

International consultant Steve Malley joins Magellan AI, bringing expertise in global expansion and remote work strategy.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development, Magellan AI, the leading innovator in global expansion and hiring solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of Steve Malley to its Advisory Board.

Steve Malley is an acclaimed international expansion consultant with over a decade of experience in remote work, global expansion, "EoR" employer of record, and PEO services. His belief in the power of partnerships has been at the core of his career. With significant leadership roles in firms like Atlas Global, Vertex, and Deel, he has championed global partnership groups and contributed to tremendous growth. Steve currently serves as the Global Director-EOR for HSP Group, where he is shaping the conversation on EoR and introducing the concept of "Full Service Global Expansion" to the market.

Pierce Brehm, CEO/Founder of Magellan AI, said, "Steve's wealth of experience in global expansion and his visionary approach to partnerships make him an invaluable addition to our board. His insights will significantly contribute to our growth strategy and product innovation as we continue to simplify global expansion and hiring for our clients."

Magellan AI is committed to providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for businesses planning global expansion and hiring. The company uses cutting-edge technology and a team of experts to simplify the legal, tax, and compliance challenges that come with global business growth.

"Steve’s experience and forward-thinking approach will enhance our ability to provide the best solutions for our clients," said Brehm. "His strategic leadership will shape our product and service offerings, as well as our overall approach to global expansion and hiring solutions."

With Steve Malley on board, Magellan AI is poised to redefine the HR tech landscape, providing businesses a smarter and more efficient way to manage global expansion and hiring. This move further underscores Magellan AI's commitment to bringing the best in the industry to their team, ensuring they deliver the most comprehensive and innovative solutions for their clients.

"Pierce and the team at Magellan are in the exact right place, at the exact right time. Now more than ever, there is parity across the many service providers in EoR and nobody to highlight the important variances between them. It’s a pleasure to support this and I’m eager to see companies benefit from Magellan. AI", shared Malley.

For more information about Magellan AI, visit https://beta.magellanai.io. For media inquiries, please contact Katie Shenko at ks@magellanai.io.

About Magellan AI
Magellan AI is a leading provider of global expansion and hiring solutions. The company uses advanced technology and a team of experts to help businesses navigate the complexities of expanding and hiring globally. They are dedicated to simplifying the process and making it seamless, allowing businesses to focus on growth while they handle the complexities.

About Steve Malley
Steve Malley is a seasoned international expansion consultant with over 10 years of experience in remote work, global expansion, “EoR” employer of record, and PEO. He is the Global Director-EOR at HSP Group and has previously held leadership roles at firms like Atlas Global, Vertex, and Deel. Steve holds a B.A. from Saint Bonaventure University with high honors.

