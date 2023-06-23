FDLE, Attorney General host Operation Gone in 60 Days press conference
June 23, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and representatives for Florida Highway Patrol and National Insurance Crime Bureau will hold a press conference on Monday, June 26 to announce arrests in Operation Gone in 60 Days, a multi-agency operation targeting criminals involved in an organized vehicle theft ring.
Who: FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and Attorney General Ashley Moody
When: Monday, June 26, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. (media arrival time 10:15)
Location: FDLE Tampa Regional Operations Center
Address: 4211 North Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001