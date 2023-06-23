Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,722 in the last 365 days.

FDLE, Attorney General host Operation Gone in 60 Days press conference

For Immediate Release
June 23, 2023
 
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and representatives for Florida Highway Patrol and National Insurance Crime Bureau will hold a press conference on Monday, June 26 to announce arrests in Operation Gone in 60 Days, a multi-agency operation targeting criminals involved in an organized vehicle theft ring.
 
Who: FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and Attorney General Ashley Moody
When: Monday, June 26, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. (media arrival time 10:15)
Location: FDLE Tampa Regional Operations Center
Address: 4211 North Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE, Attorney General host Operation Gone in 60 Days press conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more