FDLE, Attorney General host Operation Gone in 60 Days press conference

June 23, 2023



TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and representatives for Florida Highway Patrol and National Insurance Crime Bureau will hold a press conference on Monday, June 26 to announce arrests in Operation Gone in 60 Days, a multi-agency operation targeting criminals involved in an organized vehicle theft ring.



Who: FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and Attorney General Ashley Moody

When: Monday, June 26, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. (media arrival time 10:15)

Location: FDLE Tampa Regional Operations Center

Address: 4211 North Lois Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614



