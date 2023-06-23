The U.S. Hispanic Business Council Applauds Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar and Veronica Escobar for Dignity Act of 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds Representatives Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Veronica Escobar (D-TX) for creating the Dignity Act of 2023 and outlining common sense, immigration reform with a strong economic focus. The Dignity Act addresses border security and infrastructure, establishes new pathways for asylum seekers, and creates new legal opportunities for migrants. These much needed changes would help lighten the economic burden our nation faces as a result of a broken immigration system. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
"I am delighted by the measures that Representatives Escobar and Salazar have proposed in the Dignity Act. In particular, cutting the backlogs and reforming worker visas is critical to our nation’s economic well-being. Immigrants make up a significant portion of cornerstone American industries including: manufacturing, hospitality, construction and agriculture. In fact, in the agricultural sector, immigrants account for more than 73% of workers. Meanwhile, that very industry has been experiencing labor shortages for decades.
While this may not be the panacea that some had hoped for, this act is a giant step forward, and showcases the power of being able to reach across the aisle and working collaboratively between parties. Because of their ability to coalesce, Escobar and Salazar have brought forth once-in-a-generation immigration reform. This is the kind of thoughtful leadership our nation deserves from our elected officials. If this act is passed, we will begin to lift the economic pressure that for too long has burdened the American people.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
"I am delighted by the measures that Representatives Escobar and Salazar have proposed in the Dignity Act. In particular, cutting the backlogs and reforming worker visas is critical to our nation’s economic well-being. Immigrants make up a significant portion of cornerstone American industries including: manufacturing, hospitality, construction and agriculture. In fact, in the agricultural sector, immigrants account for more than 73% of workers. Meanwhile, that very industry has been experiencing labor shortages for decades.
While this may not be the panacea that some had hoped for, this act is a giant step forward, and showcases the power of being able to reach across the aisle and working collaboratively between parties. Because of their ability to coalesce, Escobar and Salazar have brought forth once-in-a-generation immigration reform. This is the kind of thoughtful leadership our nation deserves from our elected officials. If this act is passed, we will begin to lift the economic pressure that for too long has burdened the American people.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
United States Hispanic Business Council
+1 305-608-0425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn