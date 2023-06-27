BITX Launches Today
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Ticker: BITX) will be live and trading on all major brokerage platforms todayPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Ticker: BITX) will be live and trading on all major brokerage platforms. BITX provides 2x (leveraged) bitcoin-linked exposure and may benefit from increases in the price of Bitcoin.
BITX will track, before fees and expenses, the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll Index (Ticker: SPBTFDUE), an index designed to measure the performance of the CME Bitcoin Futures market and is rebalanced daily between the front contract and the next month’s contract.
Visit our website to learn more: www.volatilityshares.com.
DISCLOSURE
An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. A prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund may be obtained by calling 866-261-0273. Read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund may only be suitable for knowledgeable investors who understand the consequences of seeking daily (2x) investment results, including the impact of compounding on Fund performance. Investors in the Fund should actively manage and monitor their investments, as frequently as daily. An investor in the Fund could potentially lose the full value of their investment within a single day. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. Instead, the Fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Bitcoin Futures Contracts for a single day.
Bitcoin and bitcoin futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. There is no assurance that usage of bitcoin will continue to grow. A contraction in use of bitcoin may result in increased volatility or a reduction in the price of bitcoin, which could adversely impact the value of the Fund.
Compounding Risk. The Fund has a single day investment objective, and the Fund’s performance for any other period is the result of its return for each day compounded over the period.
Leveraged Correlation Risk. Several factors may affect the Fund’s ability to achieve a high degree of leveraged (2x) correlation with the Index, and there is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation.
Rebalancing Risk. If for any reason the Fund is unable to rebalance all or a portion of its portfolio, or if all or a portion of the portfolio is rebalanced incorrectly, the Fund’s investment exposure may not be consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective.
Futures Contracts Risk. Risks of futures contracts include: (i) an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying asset; (ii) possible lack of a liquid secondary market; (iii) the inability to close a futures contract when desired; (iv) losses caused by unanticipated market movements, which may be unlimited; (v) an obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin, particularly at times when the Fund may have insufficient cash; and (vi) unfavorable execution prices from rapid selling.
Liquidity Risk. The market for the bitcoin futures contracts is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity.
Collateral Investments Risk. The Fund’s use of Collateral Investments may include obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, and instrumentalities, including bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury, money market funds and corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper.
Subsidiary Investment Risk. Changes in the laws of the United States and/or the Cayman Islands, under which the Fund and the Subsidiary are organized, respectively, could result in the inability of the Fund to operate as intended and could negatively affect the Fund and its shareholders.
Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Sub-Adviser and Adviser make for the Fund.
Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. As a result, the Fund is only limited as to the percentage of its assets which may be invested in the securities of any one issuer by the diversification requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk. The Fund may invest in reverse repurchase agreements. Reverse repurchase agreements are transactions in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions such as banks and broker-dealers and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price which is higher than the original sale price.
New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds.
Tax Risk. The Fund intends to elect and to qualify each year to be treated as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code. As a RIC, the Fund will not be subject to U.S. federal income tax on the portion of its net investment income and net capital gain that it distributes to Shareholders, if it satisfies certain requirements of the Code. If the Fund does not qualify as a RIC for any taxable year and certain relief provisions are not available, the Fund’s taxable income will be subject to tax at the Fund level and to a further tax at the shareholder level when such income is distributed.
Commodity Regulatory Risk. The Fund’s use of futures subject to regulation by the CFTC has caused the Fund to be classified as a “commodity pool” and this designation requires that the Fund comply with CFTC rules, which may impose additional regulatory requirements and compliance obligations.
Authorized Participant Concentration Risk. Only an authorized participant may engage in creation or redemption transactions directly with the Fund. The Fund has a limited number of institutions that act as authorized participants on an agency basis (i.e. on behalf of other market participants).
Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.
All supporting documentation will be provided upon request.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor of the Fund.
One may not directly invest in an index.
Stoyan Bojinov
Arro Financial Communications
+16463469253 ext.
email us here