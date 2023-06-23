Filmmaker Dedicates Hollywood Debut To Liverpool Grandfather
EINPresswire.com/ -- A rising star of the filmmaking industry is dedicating his Hollywood debut to his late grandfather from Liverpool. Sai Karan Talwar is about to grace the dizzy heights of Hollywood with his debut short film, "Ghanimah", but reveals how his passion was sparked by his film fanatic grandfather who owned a video store.
"Ghanimah" is a short film about the conflicting subject of Muslims joining the British military that has been met with critical acclaim, winning multiple awards at top film festivals globally. It is now being featured and having its US premiere at the legendary Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 26th at the Dances with Films (DWF26) Film Festival in Los Angeles.
The dramatic masterpiece is a hard-hitting story of honor, duty, family, faith, religion, and identity. It was awarded Best Film at the New Delhi Film Festival and was a Finalist for the Remi Award at WorldFest Houston International Film Festival. "Ghanimah" also had its UK Premiere at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival in the British Film Institute. Now about to hit Hollywood, Sai Karan Talwar reflects on his filmmaking origins.
Sai Karan Talwar said: “I guess for me, it all started with my grandfather who was from South Liverpool. He was a huge film fanatic and when I’d visit him as a kid it was all he’d talk about. He ended up moving down to London and opened a video shop called International Video Club. It was there I’d spend most of my spare time and worked in the shop as a teenager.”
He continued: “I’d watch all sorts of movies, probably some I shouldn’t have, but I was fascinated with how they were made and started to research them and what inspired the Directors. After graduating from Durham University with a degree in finance, I worked for Origin Pictures and 42 Management & Production, before finally launching my debut production. To reach Hollywood with it is like a dream!”
In hindsight, the foundations were firmly laid for Sai Karan Talwar to achieve filmmaking success. His father, Dr. Shamender Talwar, was a large distributor in the UAE and launched films such as "Stargate" and "Mr. Bean" out there. Meanwhile, two of his uncles Sai Satish and Shiva Talwar were also key figures in the industry, one of them being a Producer for the BBC and one Head of Marketing for Warner Bros.
The stars aligned with his debut film, "Ghanimah", as he teamed up with Adi Alfa — an award-winning Producer from his grandfather’s city of Liverpool. Starring Mikhail Sen ("House of Dragon", "A Suitable Boy"), James El-Sharawy ("Tyrant", "EastEnders") and Adil Akram ("Spectre", "What’s Love Got To Do With It?"), "Ghanimah" has made waves amongst film festival audiences internationally.
Sai Karan Talwar said: “It’s a powerful piece that explores the controversial subject of Muslims joining the British Army — raising a lot of conflicting issues within a family. I guess that’s the point of filmmaking in my opinion — to raise important issues and to make people think and feel. The feedback has been incredible so far and I’m really keen to see how it will be received in the Mecca of filmmaking, Hollywood.”
"Ghanimah" has now been showcased at over 30 film festivals around the world, yet this latest screening at the DWF26 Film festival in Los Angeles is set to be huge for the filmmaker — with the festival being a "Top 10 North American Film Festival" by USA Today. Now in its 26th year, Dances With Films is the largest indie film festival in Los Angeles.
Lauded by CNN and Indiewire and recognised as ‘the future of independent film’ by The Huffington Post, it was also voted as one of the Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals by Moviemaker Magazine. Dances With Films presents more than 250 films each year to the LA filmmaking community and Sai Karan Talwar sees his exciting debut as a tribute to his grandfather, Shri Sham Talwar.
Sai Karan Talwar summarised: “It was my grandfather who sparked my passion, so to be collaborating with a Liverpool Producer and attending a prestigious Hollywood festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre is very special to me. I am sure he is up there looking down with pride, knowing that his conversations with me as a child and the countless hours spent in his video shop have resulted in the great achievement.”
"Ghanimah" is being showcased at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 26th at the DWF26 Film festival in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
"Ghanimah" is being showcased at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 26th at the DWF26 Film festival in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
