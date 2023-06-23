NA Vice Chairman receives Chairman of Hyundai Motor

VIETNAM, June 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải on Friday received Chairman of the RoK's Hyundai Motor Group Chung Eui Sun, who is accompanying President of the RoK Yoon Suk Yeol on a state visit to Việt Nam.

The Vice Chairman expressed his belief that the visit, the first to Southeast Asia by the President since he took office in May 2022, would be an important milestone, promoting the two countries' relations to develop in a stronger, more substantive and effective way in the coming time.

He spoke highly of the successes of Hyundai Motor Group, including investment and business in Việt Nam, especially the joint venture with Thành Công Group and Trường Hải Group that has helped build and distribute automobiles of RoK quality in Việt Nam.

Hải emphasised that the lifting of the two countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership would create a strong foundation for businesses of the two countries to bolster collaboration and heighten their relationship.

He said Việt Nam wished to attract high-quality investment capital from the RoK, especially leading enterprises such as Hyundai Group, and affirmed that Việt Nam had always paid attention and attached importance to improving investment environment, committing to creating favourable conditions for foreign enterprises to conduct long-term production and business activities in the country.

Hải also suggested that Hyundai Group continue to expand investment in Việt Nam and encouraged the opening of an innovation centre and an R&D centre in the country, while proposing the group to sponsor the Vietnamese-RoK students exchange programmes, participate in training high-quality human resources in the mechatronics industry, and invest in and develop the production of electric vehicles and renewable energy.

For his part, Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group Chung Eui Sun affirmed that the group’s investment activities had achieved many results in recent years thanks to enormous supports from the Vietnamese Government.

He stated that through its products, the group always wanted to share its experience in electric vehicle development and clean energy industry with Việt Nam.

The group had a plan to develop automotive technology and was ready to share it with partner countries, he noted. — VNS