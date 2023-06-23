Submit Release
FW: Westminster Barracks / Request for information *Update No. 1: on POI picture*

Attached is an updated picture on the person of interest (POI).

 

 

From: Acevedo, Eric
Sent: Monday, June 19, 2023 4:44 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Westminster Barracks / Request for information

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1003972

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/16/23 - 5:49 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 30, in the Town of Jamaica

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: N/A                                        

 

VICTIM: Catherine Urbaniak

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 06/19/2023, at approximately 9:31 AM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of a theft that occurred on 06/16/23, at approximately 5:49 PM, at a residence on Vermont Route 30, in the Town of Jamaica, Windham County. The person of interest (POI) is a female that was seen on video stealing a weedwhacker, shovel, and skateboard.

 

The POI was driving a silver in color RAM 1500 truck, in the mid-2000s, a single cab, and a short bed. Green and white license plate with a white sticker on the back windshield of the truck. Images of the POI and truck are included. She was wearing a black tank top with army camouflage pants, and Birkenstocks, with thick soles. The POI has a red bun/extension.

 

Anyone with information on the incident / POI / and truck is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo at the Westminster State Police Barracks at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: Y N - N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

