FW: Westminster Barracks / Request for information *Update No. 1: on POI picture*

Attached is an updated picture on the person of interest (POI).

DATE/TIME: 06/16/23 - 5:49 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 30, in the Town of Jamaica

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: N/A

VICTIM: Catherine Urbaniak

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/19/2023, at approximately 9:31 AM, the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report of a theft that occurred on 06/16/23, at approximately 5:49 PM, at a residence on Vermont Route 30, in the Town of Jamaica, Windham County. The person of interest (POI) is a female that was seen on video stealing a weedwhacker, shovel, and skateboard.

The POI was driving a silver in color RAM 1500 truck, in the mid-2000s, a single cab, and a short bed. Green and white license plate with a white sticker on the back windshield of the truck. Images of the POI and truck are included. She was wearing a black tank top with army camouflage pants, and Birkenstocks, with thick soles. The POI has a red bun/extension.

Anyone with information on the incident / POI / and truck is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo at the Westminster State Police Barracks at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

