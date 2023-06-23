RE: I 89 NB down to 1 lane between Williston Rest area and Exit 12
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Updated Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The tractor trailer unit on I89 at Exit 12 NB near the rest area will remain in place until 7:00 PM tonight. Normal flow of traffic has resumed for now. The extrication of the tractor trailer unit will be complex and may impede traffic during this time.
Please drive carefully.
From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, June 23, 2023 5:23 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 NB down to 1 lane between Williston Rest area and Exit 12
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 North Bound will be down to one lane between the North Bound Williston Rest area and the Exit 12 North Bound due to a Tractor Trailer Accident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston
802-878-7111