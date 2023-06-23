RE: I 89 NB down to 1 lane between Williston Rest area and Exit 12

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Updated Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The tractor trailer unit on I89 at Exit 12 NB near the rest area will remain in place until 7:00 PM tonight. Normal flow of traffic has resumed for now. The extrication of the tractor trailer unit will be complex and may impede traffic during this time.

Please drive carefully.

From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, June 23, 2023 5:23 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: I 89 NB down to 1 lane between Williston Rest area and Exit 12

