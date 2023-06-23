Pacific Tourism Organisation Addresses UNWTO Joint Meeting and Affiliate Members Roundtable Discussions

The Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO), Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker, recently attended the 35th Joint meeting of the UNWTO Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia. Held from 15th – 17th June in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the event provided a valuable platform for discussing the role of private-public partnerships in promoting sustainability and responsibility within the tourism sector.

As an affiliate member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), SPTO represented the Pacific Tourism industry and engaged in the Affiliate member’s Round Table panel under the theme- Public-private cooperation at the core of tourism sustainable development to create a more sustainable tourism sector in the Pacific region.

During the meeting, Mr Cocker noted the importance of the opportunity to network with future collaboration in mind. In this regard, he thanked UNWTO for the invitation as well as SPTO and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation for co-sponsoring his attendance. During the panel discussions, Mr. Cocker showcased the Sasakawa Peace Foundation’s Eco-Tourism project and other SPTO’s public-private partnership activities (Click here to access the 3min video).

“As a result, SPTO received positive feedback on our intervention and requests for the 3-minute video. For us in the Pacific, tourism is on the recovery and we know we can build back better. It is important for the sector to be represented at global forums to ensure that our voice is heard and to make important connections with like-minded partners from a range of sectors. SPTO’s affiliate membership with UNWTO is a valuable asset which both the organisation and our members can benefit greatly from. Key focused areas highlighted from these discussions by the UNTWO Affiliate members were in the areas of sustainability, digitalization, and partnerships.

“Our attendance to these also keeps SPTO updated on UNWTO activities and what is happening on the global level. It is vital that the Pacific does not alienate us from the dynamic global tourism environment. Face-to-face meetings are pertinent with UNWTO and this is done once and such an event provides SPTO the opportunity to network and establish contacts with top executives attending,” Mr Cocker mentioned.

The 35th Joint Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia (CAP-CSA) serves as UNWTO’s premier annual event in Asia and the Pacific region. It brings together ministers, high-level officials from UNWTO Member States, UNWTO Affiliate Members, as well as international and regional organizations. The primary focus of the meeting is to discuss the UNWTO Programme of Work for 2023-2024 and the key priorities of member countries from the region.